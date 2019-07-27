Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding By $358,072; One Capital Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding By $304,479

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) stake by 21.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 3,443 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 19,543 shares with $2.04M value, up from 16,100 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New now has $20.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water

One Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apple Inc now has $955.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,385 shares to 4,715 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 2,294 shares and now owns 14,258 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. The insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

One Capital Management Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) stake by 40,034 shares to 321,016 valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 6,203 shares and now owns 77,887 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $228 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. Cascend Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

