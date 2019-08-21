Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Holds Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC); Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Valuation Rose While Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased by $337,512 Its Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 9,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.04. About 369,586 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20M market cap company. It closed at $7.84 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,951 shares to 11,202 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,137 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 2,259 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 4,080 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 0.17% or 12,675 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 50,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited has invested 0.52% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 28 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 10,997 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 16,761 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne owns 1.6% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 37,872 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,753 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 153,370 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.15% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 26,831 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 26,521 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,660 shares or 2.03% of the stock.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $153.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.