Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Holding In Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Was Increased; North American Management Trimmed Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $350,660

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 1.46M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 12,130 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.4. About 1.13 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,896 shares to 64,708 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 7,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,341 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,169 shares to 187,558 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.