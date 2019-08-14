Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Holding in Ameren (AEE) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; As Markel (MKL) Market Valuation Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut by $505,440 Its Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,669 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 8,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $25.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1123. About 11,492 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 33,127 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 38,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 447,565 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 11,579 shares to 69,996 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,883 were accumulated by Lincoln Cap Lc. Ingalls & Snyder holds 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 521 shares. Pnc Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 32,478 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Returns Mgmt Limited holds 5.56% or 10,412 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Inv Mngmt reported 13,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sigma Planning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Madison Invest holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 56,016 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha has 7,749 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 9,803 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Citigroup has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pension Serv has 0.07% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,275 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 3,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0% or 3,710 shares. Community Financial Bank Na owns 2,498 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.08% or 26,651 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Dallas reported 0.51% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 164,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. United Ser Automobile Association holds 460,669 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 6,460 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Texas Yale reported 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.29% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Lpl Finance Ltd invested in 39,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 2.87 million shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares to 9,169 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,547 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).