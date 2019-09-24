Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Upped Costco Whsl New (COST) Position; Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) Sentiment Is 1.03

Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 300 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 290 cut down and sold stock positions in Lyondellbasell Industries NV. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 243.04 million shares, down from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lyondellbasell Industries NV in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 10 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 241 Increased: 215 New Position: 85.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 22.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 1,657 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 8,954 shares with $2.37M value, up from 7,297 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $126.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $287.9. About 1.65 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth reported 0.76% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 10,447 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 447,565 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 47,545 shares. First Merchants accumulated 21,310 shares. Freestone Holdg Lc has 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,630 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.47% or 137,982 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.94% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jones Finance Lllp accumulated 29,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wilsey Asset Management owns 17,040 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. State Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 1,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mathes Inc holds 0.29% or 2,100 shares. Ballentine Partners, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,894 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -0.51% below currents $287.9 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform” on Wednesday, September 11. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $32500 target in Friday, September 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 7,363 shares to 12,855 valued at $554,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,409 shares and now owns 88,698 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein points to Costco downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 10.49% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for 2.63 million shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp owns 333,300 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 4.48% invested in the company for 16,134 shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 3.91% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 51,500 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LyondellBasell to Host Investor Day 2019 on September 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70 million for 7.68 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.86 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 9.03 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 1.87M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma