Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding By $313,310; CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (CTTMF) Shorts Up By 60.78%

CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) had an increase of 60.78% in short interest. CTTMF’s SI was 61,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 60.78% from 38,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 619 days are for CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s short sellers to cover CTTMF’s short positions. It closed at $4.2252 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 36.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 3,230 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 12,130 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 8,900 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $11.69B valuation. The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 2.03M shares traded or 79.40% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Catena Media p.l.c operates as an online performance marketing and lead generation firm in the iGaming industry in Malta. The company has market cap of $238.92 million. The firm offers online casinos to players on their own Websites that provide content to match player's individual preferences and requirements. It currently has negative earnings. It also attracts online players through various services and products, and directs them to carious iGaming operators.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 43,735 shares. Capwealth Advsrs stated it has 40,982 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 6,299 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 2.20 million shares. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.06% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 327,187 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 46,260 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 587,545 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Profund Lc accumulated 3,512 shares. Jennison Associates owns 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 326,537 shares. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.45% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fire Gru reported 8,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 22.24% above currents $96.86 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10400 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 26. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 4,525 shares to 22,675 valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 6,163 shares and now owns 32,637 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.