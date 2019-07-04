Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position; Westchester Capital Management Has Upped Cbs New (CBS) Position by $8.30 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 1.72M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Says CBS Director Gifford Once Grabbed Her Face; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Redstones’ Bylaw Changes (5); 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 04/05/2018 – Because Moonves does not want Bakish involved in the combined company, CBS executives have serious doubts that a deal will happen, sources say; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 646,679 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Comerica Bankshares invested in 69,255 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% or 4,971 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 1.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 229,417 shares. 215,755 are held by Zwj Counsel. Amer Intl Group owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 124,627 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 14,290 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,640 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 22,156 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Services owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 145 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 15,569 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of The West stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Glenview Cap Llc stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,121 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 7,021 shares to 18,341 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,215 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,425 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 4,523 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sirios Mngmt LP has invested 2.8% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Nuance Investments Lc has 53,538 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 20,195 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Management. Williams Jones Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 52,850 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 1,760 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.47% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 530,542 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). North Star Mgmt has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 0.11% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 26,636 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 1,586 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.4% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

