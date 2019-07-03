Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised Cintas (CTAS) Position; Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary S (AVDL) Sellers Increased By 6.01% Their Shorts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:AVDL) had an increase of 6.01% in short interest. AVDL’s SI was 1.72M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.01% from 1.62 million shares previously. With 173,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s short sellers to cover AVDL’s short positions. The SI to Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary S’s float is 5.97%. The stock decreased 10.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 543,481 shares traded or 58.17% up from the average. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has declined 81.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AVDL News: 01/05/2018 – Avadel Launches NOCTIVA™, the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment for Nocturia Due to Nocturnal Polyuria; 08/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $33.3M; 08/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Cuts FY18 View To Rev $105M-$125M; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 02/05/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $9.3M; 02/05/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaker Presentation for NOCTIVA™ at the 2018 American Urological Associa

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 52.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 3,647 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 10,547 shares with $2.13M value, up from 6,900 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $25.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $239.53. About 283,138 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title

More notable recent Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avadel to Present New Data on Once-Nightly Sodium Oxybate at SLEEP 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule leads healthcare gainers; Seres Therapeutics and Midatech Pharma among losers – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $71.39 million. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 21,452 shares to 191,996 valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Cap Stk stake by 1,171 shares and now owns 10,841 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock or 1,740 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Underweight”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 8,445 shares. 1,200 are owned by Davis. Bokf Na reported 26,606 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.45% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fjarde Ap holds 24,228 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 5,512 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 7,732 shares. Maverick accumulated 0.05% or 18,640 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 16,474 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 460 shares. 243 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 1,311 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,011 shares.