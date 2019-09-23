Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised By $1.13 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (ADP) Last Week

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 44.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 6,505 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 21,221 shares with $3.71 million value, up from 14,716 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $167.53. About 1.23M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.28% above currents $159.95 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $17800 target. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. See Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Old Target: $167.0000 New Target: $178.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $177.0000 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $147.0000 162.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.41 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 30.52 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lipe Dalton holds 409 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 1,936 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Phocas Fincl holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bangor Fincl Bank owns 6,524 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 27,029 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 23,471 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 88,901 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Company has invested 1.8% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 35,743 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers stated it has 0.12% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Co reported 21,002 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. 782,817 are held by Counsel Ltd Liability New York.

More notable recent Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.95. About 822,465 shares traded. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Inv Management accumulated 5.17% or 588,174 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 83,543 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Limited has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.25% or 3,665 shares. Heritage Mngmt invested in 64,105 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Cv Starr And Company Tru has 70,000 shares for 5.42% of their portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx owns 3.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 52,997 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 52,837 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). American Natl Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 11,541 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 57,330 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc invested 2.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.26% above currents $167.53 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 10,639 shares to 65,744 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 1,966 shares and now owns 8,376 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) was reduced too.