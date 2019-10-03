Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake by $428,400 as Share Value Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Increases Stake in Lennar (LEN)

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 246,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 196,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 4.31M shares traded or 31.35% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 386,262 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83 million for 15.30 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 7,964 shares to 12,935 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fruth Inv Management stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 5,612 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 99,224 shares. Northern owns 2.85M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 99,680 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas accumulated 114,810 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,335 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 27,151 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 144,396 shares. Martin & Com Inc Tn stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 9,214 shares. Fort LP holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 24,126 shares. Caprock Gp Inc invested in 2,382 shares. Coastline Tru owns 12,520 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Inc owns 25,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 9,872 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Limited. 17,100 were accumulated by Kcm Invest Ltd Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Conning accumulated 0.01% or 4,508 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Macquarie Grp reported 3,800 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group accumulated 0% or 60,901 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,002 shares. 86,453 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Md Sass Invsts Svcs accumulated 1.04% or 92,725 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 475,636 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 228,322 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.96% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Korea has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 109,650 shares.