Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $718,110; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Ing Groep Nv Lifted by $23.91 Million Its Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,716 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 19,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.66. About 979,944 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1493.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 298,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.77 million, up from 20,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 3.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.99 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Inc has invested 0.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Enterprise Finance Services Corp reported 1,648 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 1.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 17,769 shares. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 44,495 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,403 shares. British Columbia Inv invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bb&T stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,350 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,858 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 26,297 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,864 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Group has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 80,334 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 8,495 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,169 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management Ny stated it has 9,333 shares. Essex Invest Management Limited invested in 0.46% or 38,225 shares. 56.86M are held by Geode Limited Liability. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 30,113 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 826,235 shares. 45,477 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Llc. Blue Finance holds 1.14% or 26,911 shares. City Tru Fl has 57,611 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc invested in 108,697 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated holds 0.04% or 93,531 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cadinha Limited Company stated it has 20,117 shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc holds 0.6% or 25,099 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Waters Parkerson Co Limited Co holds 3.11% or 458,522 shares in its portfolio.