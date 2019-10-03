Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $334,287 as Market Value Rose; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $428,400 as Share Value Declined

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3,818 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313,000, down from 7,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 610,032 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $122.93. About 693,831 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.76M for 14.66 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bank accumulated 24,124 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 15,713 shares. Coastline Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 30,750 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 3.36M shares. 200 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs Inc has invested 0.76% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.33% or 23,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 13,140 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 6,460 shares. 28,000 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Kistler holds 182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 1,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,605 shares to 36,922 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 3,855 shares. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 215 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 63,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Com Of America holds 0.01% or 480 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 53,900 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 27,167 shares. Boston Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,900 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 17,190 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.91% or 48,352 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).