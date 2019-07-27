Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $397,056 as Valuation Rose; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Holder Cutler Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $335,120 as Share Value Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 25,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 16,010 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $100,335 activity. 2,130 shares valued at $41,535 were sold by DALTON DANIEL J on Monday, February 4.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares to 10,547 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.