Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered By $775,882 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Last Week SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Analysts

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 13.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,646 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 29,330 shares with $4.90 million value, down from 33,976 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $115.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 318,751 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Among 3 analysts covering SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SpartanNash has $1500 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is -5.75% below currents $10.96 stock price. SpartanNash had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. See SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 30,629 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $398.23 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 115.37 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 14 investors sold SpartanNash Company shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 193,672 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 202,735 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 62,248 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.02% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 311,204 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 292,040 shares stake. Trexquant Inv L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 21,316 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Petrus Com Lta owns 22,627 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc reported 45,100 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) or 24,411 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Pnc Finance holds 1,096 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN).

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SpartanNash tightens full-year profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst: Check Out of These 3 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2019: SPTN,TSG,TSGI.TO,ROKU,CPRI – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SpartanNash Is Close To Becoming An Appealing Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 11.98% above currents $163.3 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.