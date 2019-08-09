Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by $303,232; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Decreased by $321,300 Its Stake

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 48,493 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 489,803 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.01% or 27,700 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 549,749 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. American Gru owns 73,013 shares. Lomas Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 79,609 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Street holds 0.01% or 963,604 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 13,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 350,556 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Crawford Counsel Inc owns 74,263 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 73,521 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 63,126 shares. 197 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks Moving After Hours: Casey’s, ADT, Forterra, F5 Networks, Deere, Stamps.com – Yahoo Finance” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $74.09 million for 20.92 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,069 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Everence Management Inc reported 2,880 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sandhill Capital Prns Llc reported 3.13% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Inv House has invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 5,000 shares. Tortoise Invest Management invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 42,318 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Community Services Group Limited Liability accumulated 2,007 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 14,452 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 0% or 318 shares in its portfolio. 2.49M are held by Fmr Limited Liability. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 83,589 shares or 0% of the stock.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,656 shares to 22,221 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,917 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity.