Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding; Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) Sentiment Is 0.9

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced their stakes in Invesco High Income Trust II. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.81 million shares, up from 2.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco High Income Trust II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 28.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 2,721 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 12,247 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 9,526 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 201,754 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $115.44 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 24.18 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Invesco High Income Trust II for 323,775 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.18 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 647,444 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 34,595 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 3,241 shares traded. Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 6,031 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,295 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 440,842 shares. Arrow invested 0.33% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 7,901 shares. Aviance Cap Lc reported 191 shares stake. Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 0.08% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 24,788 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moors & Cabot holds 2,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.14% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 7,000 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.43% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bartlett & Co Limited Liability holds 5 shares. Moore Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -3.44% below currents $142.06 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2. Longbow maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report.