Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Holding by $303,232; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Lowered Stake by $936.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 11.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $145.84. About 345,474 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IFF Celebrates Completion of Frutarom Combination with Ringing of NYSE Opening Bell – Business Wire” published on October 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth has invested 0.07% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 2,850 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 7,894 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,969 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,797 shares. Swedbank accumulated 1.25 million shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cleararc reported 2,445 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 39,200 shares. Clal Insur Enterp Limited holds 0.74% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 235,171 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 186,929 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 172,165 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.05% or 31,600 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 3,646 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42.14 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,950 shares to 16,192 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,433 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot accumulated 323,490 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% stake. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 2.15% or 4.60M shares. Tradition Management Limited Com holds 70,805 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Albion Grp Ut holds 2.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 160,681 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Pa has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Golub Group Lc invested 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chatham Capital Grp Incorporated holds 5,449 shares. Martin Currie reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 49,062 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs has 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 5.62% or 114,423 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 1.57% or 13.33M shares.