Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $442,076; Valuation Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Maintained by Lau Associates Llc

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 11,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,820 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 18,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 4.85 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – GM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – UNION MEMBERS AT GM’S S.KOREAN UNIT ACCEPT TENTATIVE WAGE DEAL; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 02/04/2018 – Autosoft Announces Integration With General Motors’ Online Service Scheduling; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – South Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27: KDB chairman; 29/03/2018 – The chief technology officer of GM’s self-driving car company Cruise has left the company after only six months; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 10/05/2018 – GM’s commitment to S.Korea is long-term and sincere, says GM exec

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.51M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 08/05/2018 – “I’m not a big believer in bitcoin. I am a believer in blockchain technology,” former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn told CNBC’s Bob Pisani in a “Squawk on the Street” interview; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 12/04/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,180 shares to 30,927 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,705 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,387 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.