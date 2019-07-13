Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $424,020; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,622 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 38,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $243.64. About 433,079 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 99.85 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares to 8,783 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv invested 1.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ibis Cap Partners Llp holds 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,480 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 727,418 shares. 79,169 were reported by Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 35,604 shares. Richard C Young And invested 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maple Capital holds 0.15% or 5,581 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 3,844 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,294 shares. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capwealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 61,305 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp reported 1.01% stake. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 368,819 were accumulated by Crawford Inv Counsel Inc.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).