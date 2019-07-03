Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Baupost Group Has Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 14,365 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 102,165 shares with $5.52M value, down from 116,530 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Baupost Group Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 31.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 9.35 million shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 39.09M shares with $946.44M value, up from 29.74M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.09 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 6,341 shares to 29,015 valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 3,823 shares and now owns 6,051 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

