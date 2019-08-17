Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $766,365; As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stock Rose, Castine Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.47 Million Its Holding

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 8,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 29,309 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 37,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 120.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 107,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 196,473 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 89,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 631,151 shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 57,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 3,000 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Ranger Inv Mngmt Lp has 1.78% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.03M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,592 shares stake. Castine Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.45% or 196,473 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 106,834 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 1,474 shares. Victory Capital invested in 1.50 million shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,561 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 1.11 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Allstate Corp holds 0.08% or 30,169 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.91% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). D E Shaw And Company holds 1.14 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc holds 3,732 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co owns 70,025 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 16,318 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge reported 171,167 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0.41% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 11,047 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 0.88% or 138,620 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Limited Co has 1.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 81,533 shares. Amarillo National Bank accumulated 7,864 shares.