Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Stake in Cintas (CTAS) as Share Value Rose; Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Lowered Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $306,640

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $243.49. About 206,249 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.89% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 782,582 shares traded or 102.07% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 30,311 shares. Moreover, Penn Mgmt has 0.86% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,213 shares. Brown Advisory holds 13,666 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,638 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 19,862 are held by Art Advsr. Citigroup Inc reported 11,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 404,390 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 220,342 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 20,341 shares. Regions reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.02% or 1.05 million shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Omnicell Inc (OMCL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, NOW, ANIK – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 39.38 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W. Another trade for 1,740 shares valued at $351,106 was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,951 shares to 11,202 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,708 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q3 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Fell on Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.