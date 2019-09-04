Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding; China Automotive Systems Has 2 Sentiment

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 8 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 4 decreased and sold their equity positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 720,060 shares, up from 690,128 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding China Automotive Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 28.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 2,721 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 12,247 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 9,526 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $19.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $144.68. About 188,995 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 182,111 are owned by Prudential. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amarillo Bank has 0.11% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 39,565 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 5,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 483,407 shares. First Republic Inv Inc accumulated 0% or 3,986 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,660 shares. The Michigan-based Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.45% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Comerica National Bank holds 24,574 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has 68,161 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Nomura owns 154,886 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dupont Mngmt holds 5,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -5.19% below currents $144.68 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, July 26.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 14,365 shares to 102,165 valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,244 shares and now owns 8,565 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 212 shares traded. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) has declined 45.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAS News: 10/05/2018 – China Automotive Sees FY Rev $520M; 03/05/2018 – China Automotive Systems Establishes Joint Venture With KYB (CHINA) Investment Co., Ltd. for EPS Systems; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – PURSUANT TO THE JV CONTRACT, TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF THE JV COMPANY IS RMB960 MLN; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q Rev $134.1M; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – HENGLONG, KYB WILL ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, HUBEI HENGLONG KYB AUTOMOBILE ELECTRIC STEERING SYSTEM CO., LTD; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss $39M; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive Cash and Cash Equivalents, Pledged Cash and Short-Term Investments Were $125.7M as of Dec 31; 29/03/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT CO’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS REFLECTED ONE-TIME CORPORATE TAX OF $35.6 MLN DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 27, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A JOINT VENTURE CONTRACT WITH KYB (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD – SEC FILING

Analysts await China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CAAS’s profit will be $314,978 for 46.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by China Automotive Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in China Automotive Systems, Inc. for 91,334 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 59 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 106,700 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $11,050 activity.

