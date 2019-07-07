Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Boosted International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Holding by $303,232; Private Capital Advisors Holds Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.44 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 723,744 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,959 shares to 18,188 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,218 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69.42 million activity.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69.42 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Wood Michael J.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.