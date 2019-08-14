Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Market Value Rose; Professional Advisory Services Has Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.65 Million

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 114,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, down from 124,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to get a lot worse; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations (Video); 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 06/03/2018 – Facebook Sued By BlackBerry Over Messaging Patents — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHANGE EXPANDED TO ALL COUNTRIES,IN ALL LANGUAGES; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 23,215 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 27,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.39% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 104,349 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 694,504 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 534,457 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Covington Capital Management has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt reported 1.02 million shares. Alphaone Service Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 1.56% or 4.91M shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 15,243 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. First Citizens Savings Bank Company invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 70,053 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,295 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,443 shares to 19,543 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 332,413 shares. Lpl Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 736,388 shares. 9,204 are owned by Lafayette Invests. Corsair Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,410 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 7,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.43% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio. 19,340 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Fundsmith Llp reported 6.03% stake. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability reported 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5.18 million are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.59% or 35,630 shares. Ithaka Ltd Co has invested 2.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 0% or 47,607 shares. C M Bidwell And Limited has 5,240 shares. General Amer Commerce Inc invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,814 shares to 183,533 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 33,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.