Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position as Market Value Declined; Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 94.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 32,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 34,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 725,591 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 35,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 1.14M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,038 were reported by Atlantic Union State Bank. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0.62% or 48,350 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 649 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In stated it has 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Regions Finance Corporation has 0.11% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Beck Mack Oliver Lc has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Altavista Wealth invested in 16,827 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hilltop holds 0.02% or 1,352 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 437 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 168,921 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Burney Communications stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mcdaniel Terry Co reported 268,462 shares stake.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,404 shares to 47,109 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $674.50 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 39,309 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation has 13,729 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,939 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 39,300 shares. Senator Investment Gp LP invested in 685,000 shares. Bailard reported 58,964 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Boyar Asset Management invested 0.63% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bessemer Gp stated it has 0.56% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 2,076 shares. Btr Cap reported 14,465 shares stake. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 91,180 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Llc Adv holds 0.49% or 13,435 shares. Sterling Investment Management invested 1.7% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Hm Payson & has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,220 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.