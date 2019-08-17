Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Cut By $842,865 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Schwab Charles Investment Management Cut Its Owens & Minor New (OMI) Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI) stake by 39.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 234,847 shares as Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI)’s stock declined 18.62%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 353,757 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 588,604 last quarter. Owens & Minor Inc New now has $305.98 million valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 889,548 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Owens & Minor To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Owens & Minor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 41.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,385 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 4,715 shares with $1.18 million value, down from 8,100 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OMI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. 79,142 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Com has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership reported 403,502 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 11,521 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 15,607 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 63,510 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com holds 1,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 52,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.95 million shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 84,925 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0% or 13,756 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor has $8 highest and $5 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 37.24% above currents $4.86 stock price. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $5 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 207,350 shares to 841,363 valued at $81.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 23,745 shares and now owns 332,502 shares. Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) was raised too.

