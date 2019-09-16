Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake by $663,646; Share Price Declined; Private Capital Advisors Cut Holding in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by $378,400

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 2.01 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 62.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 5,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 2,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393,000, down from 8,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.89 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.27M for 11.99 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,707 shares to 77,379 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 2,520 are held by Verity Asset Management Inc. Fjarde Ap holds 55,896 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 23,639 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 7,526 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. James Inv Rech holds 0% or 21 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group has 357,652 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc reported 169,284 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc has 19 shares. 22,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Company. Fosun Intll Ltd invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 116,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Limited Liability has 300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 29,524 shares.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,831 shares to 211,709 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hallmark Management has invested 0.23% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Oakwood Capital Ltd Llc Ca stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 54,000 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company owns 321,187 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr has 4,350 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated holds 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3,235 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 1.64M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas accumulated 67,930 shares. 4,200 are held by Cambridge. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% or 892,586 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Nuwave Investment Lc has 0.73% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55 million for 19.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.