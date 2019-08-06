Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake; Axa Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $10.27 Million

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 28.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 2,721 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 12,247 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 9,526 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 675,738 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC)

Axa decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 8.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 101,684 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Axa holds 1.15M shares with $116.30M value, down from 1.25M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $353.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 8.36 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, July 26. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 6,245 shares to 50,370 valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 2,294 shares and now owns 14,258 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Axa increased Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) stake by 264,089 shares to 945,567 valued at $12.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 539,338 shares and now owns 653,300 shares. Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.