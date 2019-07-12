Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Upped Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Market Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holder North American Management Has Decreased Its Position

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66 million, down from 157,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 2.66M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,789 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 29,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express and MAG USA Join Forces to Bring The Centurion Lounge® and the Escape Lounge to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial: All-In On The U.S. Consumer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Express Teams Up With Andy Murray To Back Tennis Fans At Wimbledon – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,169 shares to 187,558 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Inv Prns stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company reported 2.56 million shares. Kiltearn Prtn Llp holds 3.65% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Grimes And owns 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,331 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors owns 8,117 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0.04% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Calamos Limited Liability Corporation holds 217,935 shares. Swedbank holds 980,810 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Americas holds 0.87% or 99,030 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc invested in 668,613 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Advisory Networks Llc owns 14,589 shares. Cipher Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 105,187 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 372,212 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 11,259 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,565 shares to 6,565 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,408 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. The insider Mayo Marc M sold 34,826 shares worth $3.66 million.