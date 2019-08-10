Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Upped Holding in Kimco Rlty (KIM) by $380,700 as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Mayo Investment Advisers Has Lifted Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 142.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 21,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, up from 14,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 4.75M shares traded or 26.98% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 36,035 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.46% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). M&T Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.1% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. 884,600 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Amica Retiree Med Tru has 13,326 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pggm Invs owns 8.53 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 355,511 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.15% or 79,038 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 2,271 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 23,117 shares. Citigroup reported 3.99M shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,884 shares to 11,564 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,315 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.