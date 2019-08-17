Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake By $465,156; Kemet (KEM) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 40.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,884 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 11,564 shares with $692,000 value, down from 19,448 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $30.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update

Kemet Corp (KEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 99 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 66 sold and trimmed equity positions in Kemet Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 44.68 million shares, down from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kemet Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 44 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Co Limited Liability Company has 38,762 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Lc has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 273 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.19% or 1.17 million shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 93,805 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,205 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,532 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 57,680 shares. Kornitzer Ks invested in 148,626 shares. Axa owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 123,027 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,094 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 32,387 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 98,721 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 6,145 shares to 17,933 valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 3,064 shares and now owns 6,401 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 64.06% above currents $46.22 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation for 340,000 shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 1.36 million shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 2.3% invested in the company for 68,885 shares. The New York-based Daruma Capital Management Llc has invested 2.03% in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 468,770 shares.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

The stock increased 3.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 1.36M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500.