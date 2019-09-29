Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Mckesson (MCK) Position; Dish Network – Class A (DISH) Sellers Decreased By 10.79% Their Shorts

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 35.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,817 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 5,107 shares with $686,000 value, down from 7,924 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $25.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 3.58M shares traded or 131.61% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F

Dish Network Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) had a decrease of 10.79% in short interest. DISH’s SI was 13.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.79% from 15.57 million shares previously. With 2.57M avg volume, 5 days are for Dish Network Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:DISH)’s short sellers to cover DISH’s short positions. The SI to Dish Network Corporation – Class A’s float is 6.28%. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 1.77M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11M for 9.49 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Community Retail Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 2,266 shares. Orrstown Financial owns 395 shares. Cadence State Bank Na stated it has 2,937 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 24,299 were reported by Raymond James Fin Serv. Indexiq Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lipe & Dalton reported 5,220 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Investments has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Euclidean Techs Management Lc owns 17,565 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 8,580 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 8,987 shares. Moreover, Quantum Mngmt has 0.2% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,668 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,977 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 3,962 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 3,530 shares to 7,827 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 2,420 shares and now owns 18,456 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 10.53% above currents $135.53 stock price. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $13500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 1.71M shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Shell Asset Communications reported 0.01% stake. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0% or 23 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 30,917 shares in its portfolio. 42,102 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Envestnet Asset reported 45,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 2.20 million shares. Citadel Limited Co owns 470,272 shares. 29,885 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Davenport And Lc accumulated 0.88% or 1.92 million shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 10,745 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 36,605 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 10.26% above currents $34.01 stock price. DISH Network had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 26. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Barclays Capital.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Shares for $9.35 million were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700.