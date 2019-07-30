Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $536,400; Shares Declined; Convetrus (HSIC) Position Raised by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 9,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $291.55. About 466,864 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Convetrus (HSIC) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 69,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,730 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 196,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Convetrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 742,598 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,470 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd. Us Bancorporation De has 70,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 46,187 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Swiss Retail Bank has 688,818 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Btim holds 645,954 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 426,035 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 5,821 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 2.25% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4.38 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 147,410 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 140,231 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 940 shares stake. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.15% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 29,455 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02M for 16.23 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim has invested 0.5% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Everence Cap holds 0.05% or 863 shares. Scout Invs Inc reported 80,060 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 1,839 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 2,115 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP invested in 13,585 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 2,151 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 96,411 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,972 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Grp Inc invested in 0.05% or 94,577 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,392 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,112 shares to 141,331 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

