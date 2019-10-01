Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Stake In Xilinx (XLNX) Was Has Boosted; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $21.68 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 200,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 154,010 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.78M, down from 354,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 2.51 million shares traded or 47.34% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 128.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 7,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, up from 3,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 6.61 million shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy buys Texas assets for 5.2M units, valued at $150M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cambridge Investment has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 3,065 were reported by Drexel Morgan & Co. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dean Capital has invested 0.68% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Veritable Lp invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 80,956 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 0.24% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ameritas Investment reported 12,026 shares stake. Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 58,026 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 4,019 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 27,684 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Montgomery reported 13,558 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 140,356 shares to 221,217 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.53M for 11.34 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Time to Buy the Drop in This 5G Stock – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx Announces Vitis – a Unified Software Platform Unlocking a New Design Experience for All Developers – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.