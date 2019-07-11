Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Lifted by $931,840; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $936.00 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 19,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.21. About 36,474 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 2.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 147,792 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 29,499 shares in its portfolio. Finance Advisory Service holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,015 shares. Pension Ser has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.87M shares. 137,427 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank. Stephens Inv Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 9.57M shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp reported 9.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.97 million are owned by Srs Ltd Liability. California-based Pure Financial Advsr has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fragasso Group Incorporated stated it has 42,202 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancorp Tru Division has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cobblestone Cap Limited Company New York owns 61,357 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has 266,015 shares for 4.61% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $61.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim owns 171,296 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Sirios Ltd Partnership has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated stated it has 1,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mawer Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 709,074 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 89,870 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.1% or 89,868 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 43,218 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 318 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 26,834 shares. 8,460 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,653 are held by Bell Bancorp.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,114 shares to 8,234 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,837 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).