Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) as Stock Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 10,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 48,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 2.30 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 422,083 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,590 shares to 91,938 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,920 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. McMullen Michael R. sold $1.31 million worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bluespruce Investments LP invested 5.59% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.11% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 254,393 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 10,025 shares stake. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Inc Al holds 10,895 shares. First Personal Fin Services stated it has 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 60,101 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability reported 798,700 shares. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cookson Peirce And owns 244,775 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,327 shares. Jupiter Asset Management holds 15,105 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

