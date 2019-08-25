Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Position in Nextera Energy (NEE); Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake by $4.21 Million; Stock Price Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 81,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 657,546 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 80,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53 million, up from 78,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Another trade for 176 shares valued at $7,501 was made by Wiggins Rocky on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,019 shares to 6,019 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $115.65M for 5.58 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 94,521 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,580 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 530,939 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 159,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr holds 8.92M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Crow Point Lc reported 0.04% stake. Rockshelter Cap Limited Liability Company has 286,498 shares. Stevens Management Lp invested in 7,343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 14,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 0.01% or 41,106 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Westwood Hldgs Gru owns 16,215 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 761,000 shares. Cibc Markets has 20,339 shares. Fosun Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,590 shares to 91,938 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,143 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 443,312 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 16,550 are held by Boys Arnold And Company. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc holds 18,135 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 2.89 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Segment Wealth Limited Liability owns 4,601 shares. Hexavest has 261,660 shares. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.1% or 1,274 shares in its portfolio. Choate Advisors holds 0.13% or 10,939 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com reported 3,811 shares. Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Limited Com has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1,266 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 25,670 shares. 1,559 were reported by Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Llc has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,672 shares.