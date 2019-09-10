Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $571,340; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $412,238

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 389.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 2,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 46,007 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 74,334 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 9,795 shares to 7,385 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,793 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montag A Assocs Inc reported 129,489 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 34,067 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Adv holds 13,340 shares. Notis reported 22,504 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 3.2% or 234,375 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has 1.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 171,810 shares. Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 306,155 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Bryn Mawr Trust Company invested 1.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co holds 1.37% or 41,720 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell & Loewy reported 13,202 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford Fincl owns 1.38% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,965 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Coca-Cola (KO) Stands Out From Soft Drink Peers – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,910 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,143 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.