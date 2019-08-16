Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) as Share Price Rose; Td Asset Management Has Decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $4.34 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 19,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 800,589 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 66,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 474,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84 million, down from 541,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 4.52M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 66,901 shares to 874,856 shares, valued at $77.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 47,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.