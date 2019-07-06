Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Cintas (CTAS) Position; As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Declined, Holder Scharf Investments Has Increased Stake

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,401 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 3,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05B market cap company. It closed at $239.53 lastly. It is up 20.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management holds 0% or 2,047 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Oppenheimer Inc owns 7,129 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold Inc stated it has 5,160 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 179,250 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 3,080 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aurora Counsel has 1.09% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1832 Asset LP holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,217 shares. 991 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Limited Com. Mcmillion Mgmt invested 0.13% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Smithfield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was made by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1,740 shares valued at $351,106 was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16,923 shares to 6,093 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,143 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

