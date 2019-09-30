Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Has Boosted by $468,000 as Stock Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Increases Position in General Mills (GIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 181.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 4,034 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 1,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $192.66. About 928,006 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 7944% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,132 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 1.98M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 2,922 shares. Schroder Investment Gp reported 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 17 shares. 24,611 were reported by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. Us Savings Bank De holds 13,556 shares. 124,570 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invs. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 12,800 shares. Citigroup reported 0.06% stake. Alberta Investment Management holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% or 52,460 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,599 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.13% or 466,488 shares. Cutter And Commerce Brokerage owns 3,380 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.44% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,105 shares to 23,059 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,103 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet (FDN) by 3,245 shares to 8,148 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,016 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).