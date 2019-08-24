Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Position In Ingersoll (IR) Was Has Increased; Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Raised Its Holding by $418,968 as Stock Price Declined

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 270,925 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 278.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 9,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 12,664 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 3,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 1.22 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares to 991,698 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Corp owns 118,103 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 1,918 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 14,848 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 2,500 shares stake. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 4,300 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 2,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,923 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,809 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 200 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,499 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has 274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 667,142 were reported by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,009 shares. Yhb Inv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,090 shares.