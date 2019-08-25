Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Maintains Holding in Oneok New (OKE); Capital International Cut Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake as Shares Rose

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 18,166 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 10,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38 million shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 12,307 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 17,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $521.53. About 320,471 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 137 shares stake. Moody Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 34,021 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 724 shares. Rudman Errol M stated it has 24.44% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Private Tru Na has 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 439 shares. Mason Street Advsrs holds 0.07% or 6,943 shares in its portfolio. 15 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Moreover, Ca has 0.66% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 12,307 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Glob Endowment Mgmt LP holds 0.3% or 4,610 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 8,307 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 191,077 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) by 133,726 shares to 271,326 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp invested in 0.01% or 135,494 shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Counselors owns 4,350 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 7,739 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 2.32% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 369,108 shares. Evanson Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 46,651 shares. 859,800 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 1,937 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Allied Advisory Services has 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 219 are owned by Jnba Financial. 11,389 were reported by Frontier Mgmt. Assetmark has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Intersect Capital Ltd holds 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 3,120 shares. 7,037 were reported by Company Of Vermont.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,490 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,892 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).