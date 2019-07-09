Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Stake in Western Digital (WDC) as Market Value Declined; Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Rose While Parsons Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,019 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 16,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 6.16 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 36,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 1.78 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI)

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,064 shares to 6,401 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Western Digital Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Carlson Ltd Partnership accumulated 462,733 shares. Nine Masts Cap invested in 0.06% or 4,300 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca, California-based fund reported 746,380 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co accumulated 1.39M shares. Citadel Advsr Llc invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0.09% or 669,127 shares. Agf Invests Inc accumulated 816,103 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Aviance Capital Ltd invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 8,019 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company. 200 were reported by Mercer Cap Advisers. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Advent Capital Management De has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 646,677 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Papp L Roy Associate stated it has 4,900 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 24 shares. Asset Management One invested in 334,165 shares or 0.17% of the stock. American Assets Investment Lc accumulated 0.41% or 29,000 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 306,913 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,374 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Opus Point Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,510 shares. Motco has 2,128 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust invested in 0.15% or 13,079 shares. Creative Planning holds 100,114 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,275 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.