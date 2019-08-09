Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position; PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 48.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,730 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 1,870 shares with $328,000 value, down from 3,600 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $154.05. About 580,801 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 22 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 14 sold and reduced their equity positions in PBF Logistics LP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.97 million shares, down from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PBF Logistics LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,714 are held by Washington Trust. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Com owns 5,000 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 42,911 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has 0.14% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 156,473 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 2,632 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.26% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). National Bank accumulated 0.05% or 2,499 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 2,688 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.3% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 41,802 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated reported 2,593 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $267.68M for 17.19 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Alphabet Inc stake by 300 shares to 6,901 valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 10,835 shares and now owns 59,656 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 82,034 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions

Advisory Research Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP for 775,525 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owns 1.83 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Fund Advisors Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.22% in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,536 shares.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck terminal, a crude oil truck unloading terminal that serves Toledo refinery; DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.