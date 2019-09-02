Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $302,750; As Vector Group LTD (VGR) Shares Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Decreased Its Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR) by 35.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 460,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 852,399 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 1.57 million shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,870 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 729,992 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK)

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 117,783 shares to 838,563 shares, valued at $62.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 90,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.14 per share. VGR’s profit will be $19.71M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Vector Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $223.12 million for 19.59 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,090 shares to 9,330 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,656 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).