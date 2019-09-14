Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $406,503 as Stock Declined; Nexus Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $371,300 as Market Valuation Rose

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 281,688 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, up from 273,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.37M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 4,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, down from 68,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92M shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 16.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

