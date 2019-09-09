Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $312,039 as Stock Price Declined; Suntrust Banks Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $6.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 40,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 198,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.06M, down from 238,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 04/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook says the information of up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been “improperly shared”; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says the number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica data leak is 87 million; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is banning third-party data services from its ad targeting platform within the next six months; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,194 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 15,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28,880 shares to 595,425 shares, valued at $58.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,090 shares to 9,330 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).