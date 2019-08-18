Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position By $477,472; Cibc World Markets Increased Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position By $16.41 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 74.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 133,429 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 311,921 shares with $38.65 million value, up from 178,492 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.66M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 55.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 59,684 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 48,185 shares with $423,000 value, down from 107,869 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $35.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECT ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 28/03/2018 – U.S. March auto sales seen up 0.4 percent – J.D. Power and LMC; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 28/03/2018 – Cadillac, Lincoln launch SUVs in New York with an eye on China sales; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q EPS 43c; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ENCOURAGED BY CHINA ANNOUNCEMENT ON AUTO VENTURES; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Japan’s GDP ends best growth run in decades as spending, trade fade; 26/04/2018 – Business Insider: Ford says it’s already seeing a big impact from Trump’s tariffs; 03/04/2018 – Ford SUVs Hit Record Sales Month — Retail Up; F-Series Posts Best Results Since 2000; All-New Expedition Retail Up 46 Percent, While Navigator Sees Triple-Digit Retail Gain

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 11,600 shares to 37,977 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 300 shares and now owns 6,901 shares. Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was raised too.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Ford Motor Stock Is Tumbling After It Offered Disappointing Earnings and Guidance – Barron’s” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was made by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 20.54% above currents $8.96 stock price. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by UBS. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.13M shares. Grimes & holds 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 17,285 shares. Moreover, Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Covenant Multifamily Offices holds 1,050 shares. 5,669 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd. Loews reported 37,261 shares. White Pine Invest accumulated 352,215 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd reported 44,565 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 13,544 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Co has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 171 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0.09% or 42.41M shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 0.1% or 26,150 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 722,399 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.74% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Advsr Limited reported 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Financial, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares. Td Asset owns 614,268 shares. Dt Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 42,794 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 109,065 were accumulated by Guardian Cap Lp. 1.22 million were accumulated by Pnc Financial Gru Inc. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.15% or 20,943 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 2.47M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.45% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Payden Rygel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Parkside National Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 3,377 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd has 35,425 shares. Loudon Mngmt Limited Co reported 5,607 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -5.96% below currents $140.72 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $14200 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Discovery Communications New Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 43,646 shares to 345,307 valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 964,558 shares and now owns 1.45 million shares. Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was reduced too.